Woman dead, 5 injured in van-fuel bowser collision

A woman was killed while another five persons were injured and hospitalized following a collision involving a van and a fuel bowser in the Arachchikattuwa area on the Puttalam-Colombo main road.

The accident had taken place at around 2.45 a.m. this morning (13).

The deceased has been identified as Kalanidhimurugan Senjugan, 48, a resident of Wellawatte.

The passengers of the van were reportedly on their way back home after attending a wedding in Jaffna when the driver of the van had suddenly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer and crash into the fuel bowser.

The driver of the fuel bowser has also sustained injuries in the collision.

Arachchikattuwa Police is conducting further investigations.