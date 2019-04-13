Legal action against 2,821 shop owners

-

The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors’ Association says that legal action has been taken against 2,821 individuals under the Good Act, following inspections carried out at shops across the country ahead of the festive season.

Secretary of the association Mahendra Balasuriya stated that 21 establishments were sealed for manufacturing sweets in a manner unsuitable for consumption, during these raids.

In addition to this, he said, that notice were issued against another 616 establishments.

These search operations were carried out with the participation of 2,700 public health inspectors (PHIs) during a period of two weeks in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.