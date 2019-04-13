Two persons found hacked to death in Sevanagala

Two persons found hacked to death in Sevanagala

April 13, 2019   01:21 pm

-

Two men have been found hacked to death inside a hut at a cultivation plot in Nugegalayaya, Sevanagala.

Police said that two persons who were sleeping in the said hut had been hacked to death by unidentified individuals between 4.00 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. this morning in the Thunkamayay area.

The victims have been identified as Shantha Kumara, 39, and Godawela Arachchige Namapala, 54, while both are residents of Sevanagala.

The bodies have been placed under police security while the Monaragala Magistrate is scheduled to carry out the magistrate’s inquiry.

Sevanagala Police is conducting further investigations into the murders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories