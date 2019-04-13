Nearly 20,000 traffic cases, 534 drunk drivers arrested in 2 days

April 13, 2019   03:03 pm

The Police Spokesman’s Office says that 289 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a 24-hour island-wide operation to nab drunk drivers during the festive season.

The press release said that the operation was carried out between 6.00 a.m. yesterday (12) and 6.00 a.m. today (13) covering the entire country.

Meanwhile cases have been filed against another 9,604 motorists for various traffic offences during this period.

A similar police operation was carried out from 6.00 a.m. on Thursday (11) and 6.00 a.m. yesterday (12).

Accordingly a total of 534 drunk drivers have been arrested between 6.00 a.m. on Thursday (11) and 6.00 a.m. today (13)  while 19,774 cases have been filed for traffic offences during this period.

