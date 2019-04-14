Auspicious Times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year

-

The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year will be celebrated in Sri Lanka today (April 14).

The New Year which is known as ‘Aluth Avurudha’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil is celebrated by both communities through various rituals and customs.

According to traditional astrological belief, the sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the house of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with the New Year celebrations in the country. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.

Auspicious Times for New Year:

The New Moon

The new moon can be seen on the 07th of April (Sunday) and the 09th of May (Thursday).

Bathing for Old Year

Bathing for the old year falls on the 13th of April (Saturday)

Dawn of the New Year

New Year will dawn at 2.09 p.m. on the 14th of April (Sunday)

Punya Kaalaya (Inauspicious Time)

Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time begins at 7.45 a.m on the 14th of April (Sunday) and ends at 8.33 p.m. on the 14th of April (Sunday)

Preparing of Meals

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 2.42 p.m. on the 14th of April (Sunday). Lighting the hearth clad in red & yellow mixed (bronze colour) clothes and facing East.

Prepare milk rice mixed with jaggery as well as Aggala and Kavum

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking Meals

April 14 (Sunday) at 3.54 p.m. clad in red & yellow mixed (bronze colour) clothes and facing the direction of East

Anointing Oil

April 17 (Wednesday) at 7.40 a.m. clad in green and facing the direction of East

Leaving for Work

April 18 (Thursday) at 4.52 a.m. clad in green coloured clothes and facing East