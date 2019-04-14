President urges all Sri Lankans to plant a sapling tomorrow

-

A custom of tree planting has been added to this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year customs.

The auspicious time to plant a sapling is 11.17 a.m. tomorrow (15), facing the East, suitably wearing a white dress.

President Maithripala Sirisena has appealed to all Sri Lankans to plant a sapling or a seed at the auspicious time 11.17 a.m. tomorrow, thus fulfilling the individual responsibility for the sake of the future generation and sustenance of environment, the PMD said.