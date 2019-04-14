US looking forward to building on partnership with Sri Lanka

-

The United States says it is looking forward to building on its partnership with Sri Lanka and continuing to tackle shared challenges in the year ahead.

In a message issued on the occasion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in Sri Lanka, the US State Department’s Spokesman Morgan Ortagus extended best wishes to the Sri Lankan people for a safe and prosperous new year.

She said the the United States and Sri Lanka have a strong partnership based on extensive people-to-people ties and a shared commitment to democratic principles and a stable, secure Indo-Pacific.

“We look forward to building on this partnership and continuing to tackle shared challenges in the year ahead.”