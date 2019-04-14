US looking forward to building on partnership with Sri Lanka

US looking forward to building on partnership with Sri Lanka

April 14, 2019   05:52 pm

-

The United States says it is looking forward to building on its partnership with Sri Lanka and continuing to tackle shared challenges in the year ahead.

In a message issued on the occasion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in Sri Lanka, the US State Department’s Spokesman Morgan Ortagus extended best wishes to the Sri Lankan people for a safe and prosperous new year.

She said the the United States and Sri Lanka have a strong partnership based on extensive people-to-people ties and a shared commitment to democratic principles and a stable, secure Indo-Pacific. 

“We look forward to building on this partnership and continuing to tackle shared challenges in the year ahead.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories