Met Dept. predicts thundershowers tomorrow

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over most parts of the island tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western and Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (15th) are Suruvil, Ariyalai, Muhamalai and Chempiyanpattu, about 12:09 noon.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.