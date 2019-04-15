Four nabbed over Rs 20 million gem heist

-

Four persons have been arrested with a stolen gemstone worth nearly Rs 20 million, the police spokesperson said.

The arrest was made in Homagama area by the crimes investigation division of Western Province (North) in Peliyagoda, acting on a complaint received by the Negombo police station.

The complaint said that the said gemstone that was to be sold was stolen while its owner was abducted at a hotel in Negombo on 24th of March.

The suspects are identified as residents of Waikawala, Homagama, Bangadeniya and Wadumunnegedara areas.

The suspects are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

The crimes investigation division of Western Province (North) in Peliyagoda is conducting further investigations into the incident.