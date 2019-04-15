President performs tree planting custom for Avurudu

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has planted a sapling of a fruit tree at the auspicious time 11.17 a.m. this morning (15) complying with the new custom introduced for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year this year.

The custom was carried out at the President’s official residence while facing the East and suitably wearing a white dress.

President Sirisena urged all Sri Lankans to plant a sapling or a seed at the auspicious time to fulfill the individual responsible for the sake of the future generation and sustenance of environment.