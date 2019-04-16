Six including 3 females arrested over murder

-

Maha Oya Police has arrested six persons including three women over a case of murder, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

They have been arrested over an incident of an assault near Pulawala Vidyalaya in Maha Oya which resulted in death.

A disagreement between two groups had escalated into an assaulted and the assaulted person had been admitted to the Maha Oya Hospital.

He had then been transferred to the Batticaloa Hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased is a 41-year-old male from Tampitiya area, according to the Police.

Six persons from the same family, who carried out the assault, have been arrested by the Police in this manner.

Maha Oya Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.