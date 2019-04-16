Two Lankans held with cigarettes worth over Rs 4 million

April 16, 2019   12:52 pm

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling in 83,380 cigarettes sticks to be traded across the country during the festive season.

They were held at the arrival terminal of the airport last morning (15) by the police officers attached to the BIA.

One of the arrestees is a businesswoman aged 27 years, residing in Weweldeniya area.

She had reportedly smuggled in 43,480 sticks of cigarettes.

The other arrestee, 25-year-old businessman residing at Palagamuwa in Matara, had smuggled in 39,900 of cigarette sticks.

The total worth of the contraband is estimated at over Rs 4.1 million.

The suspects were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (15) and released on bail, the Katunayake Airport Police said.

Next hearing on the case is scheduled to be held on 29th of April.

