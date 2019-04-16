329 more arrested for driving under influence

-

329 drunk drivers have been arrested in raids conducted across the country during the festive season, says the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, the raids were carried out from 6.00 a.m. yesterday (15) to 6.00 a.m. this morning (16).

Meanwhile, 5519 cases were filed against various traffic violations during the said time period.

These island-wide raids against drunk drivers were launched on 11th April with the intention of reducing the number of motor accidents that occur during the festive season and it will continue until April 20th.

The total number of drunk drivers arrested so far amounts to 1270 while 34, 980 cases were filed against various traffic violations.