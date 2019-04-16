Dutch family meets with accident in Matale; son dead

-

A holiday to Sri Lanka ended in tragedy for a family from the Noord-Brabant town of Zevenbergen. The family was involved in a serious traffic accident in Matale. Their 21-year-old son Timo has succumbed to his injuries, RTL Nieuws reports.

Timo, his sister, and parents were in Sri Lanka to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. They had been in a taxi bus that was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. A total of six people were injured. Timo succumbed to his injuries. His 62-year-old father was seriously hurt. His 57-year-old mother and 23-year-old sister are doing well under the circumstances, according to the broadcaster.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the accident. “The embassy is assisting the family. A representative already visited them”, a spokesperson said to RTL.

Virtus, Timo’s football club, called the accident “unreal and unfair” in a Facebook post. “Our atmosphere-maker, teammate, but especially our great friend passed away last night. Timo, you will always be with us. Rest in peace boy!”

