SPC employees receive bonus payment after 12 years

Following the year 2006, the employees of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) have been granted a bonus payment of three-month salary, says the SPC Chairman Dr M.H.M Rumie.

The board of directors of the SPC has taken this action complying with a request made by the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne, Dr Rumie added.

In order to grant bonus payments to the employees, a company has to gain 125 percent of revenue, however, the income of SPC has increased by 130 percent as of now.

1050 employees are currently serving at the SPC and Rs 150 million has been allotted for their bonus payment after 12 years.

The trade unions of the SPC have expressed their pleasure over this implementation and bonus payments, the SPC Chairman said.

The Health Minister has also given instructions to expand the network of branches under mid-term and short-term programmes, he commented.

Currently, there are 43 Rajya Osu Sala outlets operating in the country and new branches are slated to be declared open at Badulla, Matugama, Ambalangoda and Darga Town, the chairman stated.

The SPC aims to surpass profits of Rs 2000 million by the end of 2019, he further commented.