Second term for Muslim schools begins tomorrow

April 16, 2019   06:00 pm

All Muslim schools will reopen for the second term tomorrow (April 17), according to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry further said that all government and government-approved Sinhala and Tamil medium schools will reopen for their second term on the 22nd of April.

The first term for all Muslim schools ended on the 11th April while all other government and government-approved Sinhala and Tamil medium schools ended their first terms on the 05th of April.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has taken steps to implement an island-wide Dengue Preventative Cleaning Program at all schools before the commencement of the new term.

