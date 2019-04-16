Youth attending musical show clubbed to death

April 16, 2019   07:21 pm

A 17-year-old youth has been clubbed to death in Kasthanagahawatte area in Kolonna, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, two persons including the deceased youth had been on their way to attend a musical show in the area when an identified motorcyclist had assaulted them with a club.

The 17-year-old who suffered critical injuries had been admitted to the Kolonna Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Kolonna Police are conducting investigations to arrest the murder suspect.

