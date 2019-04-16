Accident in Kandalama: Brother and sister dead, father injured

Accident in Kandalama: Brother and sister dead, father injured

April 16, 2019   09:08 pm

-

A road accident at Kandalama area in Dambulla has resulted in the death of two persons, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The accident had occurred earlier today (16) when a three-wheeler had collided head-on with a van, stated Dambulla Police.

A 20-year-old female and her 5-year-old brother who had been traveling on the three-wheeler had died in the accident.

The father of the deceased had suffered critical injuries from the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Dambulla Hospital.

The mother, who had been traveling on the same three-wheeler, is, reportedly, unharmed.

The bodies are currently kept in Dambulla Hospital mortuary.

The driver of the van and the vehicle has been apprehended by the Police.

Dambulla Police is conducting investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories