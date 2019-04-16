Accident in Kandalama: Brother and sister dead, father injured

-

A road accident at Kandalama area in Dambulla has resulted in the death of two persons, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The accident had occurred earlier today (16) when a three-wheeler had collided head-on with a van, stated Dambulla Police.

A 20-year-old female and her 5-year-old brother who had been traveling on the three-wheeler had died in the accident.

The father of the deceased had suffered critical injuries from the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Dambulla Hospital.

The mother, who had been traveling on the same three-wheeler, is, reportedly, unharmed.

The bodies are currently kept in Dambulla Hospital mortuary.

The driver of the van and the vehicle has been apprehended by the Police.

Dambulla Police is conducting investigations on the incident.