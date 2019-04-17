Speeding truck runs over Army checkpoint; Military Policeman dead

-

A speeding Canter truck has run over an Army checkpoint at Vattapalai Junction in Mullaitivu, killing a soldier and injuring another, stated Sri Lanka Army Media Division.

The truck had been traveling towards Nadunkarni Junction from Mullaitivu when the driver of the truck had lost control of the vehicle due to the high speed, revealed police investigations.

The accident which had occurred at around 5.30 this afternoon (16) had resulted in the death of soldier H. P. S. Pathirana, serving attached to the 6th Sri Lanka Military Police under the Sri Lanka army. He had been admitted to the Mullaitivu Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Staff Sergeant S.D.R. Dissanayake, also serving 6th Sri Lanka Military Police, was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Mulliaveli Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.