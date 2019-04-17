Six more including Madushs cousin deported from Dubai

April 17, 2019   06:55 am

Six more persons, who were arrested in Dubai with Makandure Madush, have been deported to Sri Lanka, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the cousin brother of Makandure Madush is among the persons deported from Dubai.

They had been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), for further questioning.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities were also taken into custody at this party thrown by Madush.

