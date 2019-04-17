President goes on a shopping spree

-

President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday arrived at the temple town of Tirumala. He was accompanied by his wife, Jayanthi Pushpakumari, and other family members.

The Sri Lankan President, who is on a two-day visit to Tirumala, was accorded a warm reception by TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the Padmavati Guest House.

After an overnight stay, he is scheduled to take part in Suprabhatam — a ritual performed inside the temple in the early hours on Wednesday. Tirupati (Urban) SP Anburajan is supervising the security arrangements.

Sirisena took everyone by surprise when he went out on a shopping spree at Tirumala on Tuesday evening. The Sri Lankan President suddenly decided to pay a visit to the massive TTD shopping complex. The petty shop keepers were literally blown away when they noticed the unusual guest at their doorstep. The President, clad in a white T-shirt and plain pantaloon, went around the complex like any common man, reported Indian media.

Source: The Hindu

-Agencies