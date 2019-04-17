-

China is willing to work together with all levels of government, political parties and all walks of life in Sri Lanka to promote their pragmatic cooperation in various fields, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan says.

Issuing a statement for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the ambassador conveyed the warmest greetings from the Chinese government and people to Sri Lankans.

‘China is also committed to continue to provide all kind of aid and assistance within the capabilities to Sri Lanka for the latter’s national development and people & welfare’, the statement said.

China also expects a more fruitful harvest of China-Sri Lanka friendship and cooperation in the New Year, the ambassador has further said.