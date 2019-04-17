Some parties havent approved publishing assets declarations yet  Election Commission

April 17, 2019   11:07 am

The Election Commission stated that certain political parties agreed to publish the parties’ assets and liabilities on the website of the Election Commission.

Therefore, the Commission cannot publish the assets and liability declarations of other political parties either, according to a spokesman of the Commission.

It is reported that the documents cannot be published without the consent of the political parties due to the documents belonging to third parties.

As soon as the remaining parties grant approval to publicize the parties’ assets and liabilities declarations will be published on the Election Commission website.

Reportedly, all political parties have been informed of handing over the relevant reports to the Commission.

