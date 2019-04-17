No pesticide constituents in imported fruit  Health Min.

-

The Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous medicine said that the imported fruits have not been proved to contain pesticide constituents.

According to the Ministry, the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry has conducted investigations into the matter under the guidance of Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

Reportedly, the investigations have been conducted by using samples of imported fruit at the airport and the harbor.

The Committee of Accounts recently announced that the Government Analyst’s Department had informed that upon inspection, pesticide constituents banned in Sri Lanka were found in samples of imported apples, grapes and oranges.

However, according to the Ministry of Health investigations conducted in 2018 have proved that such pesticides have not been included in the imported fruit.