US District Court unseals lawsuit against Gotabaya

-

A U.S. District Court Judge has unsealed a civil lawsuit filed against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his involvement in the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, according to the BBC World Service.

On April 4th, the Centre for Justice and Accountability (CJA) had lodged the lawsuit on behalf of the daughter of Lasantha Wickrematunge.

The CJA had criticized the administration of Rajapaksas and the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge and alleged Gotabaya Rajapaksa for systematic torture.

The former Defence Secretary can opt to reject filing answers for the allegations and to file a motion for the withdrawal of the lawsuit within three weeks, the CJA has said.

If Gotabaya Rajapaksa decides not to file answers, the hearing of the case would proceed without his presence.

However, speaking in regard upon arriving in the country following his personal visit in the US, Gotabaya said filing of this lawsuit was unnecessary.