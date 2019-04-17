Forty-two motor accident victims reported within past 4 days

-

Forty-two people have died in motor accidents that took place within the past four days, according to Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Speaking at a press conference, he said these victims were reported in 31 motor accidents that occurred from 13th of April to 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).

It is regrettable that such fatal accidents resulted even after constant advisories issued regarding heedful driving during the festive season, he added.

SP Gunasekara further said that inspections at respective locations all these accidents could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, during the raids carried out from 11th of April to 6.00 a.m. this morning (17), 1536 persons were arrested while driving under the influence of alcohol and 42, 114 cases were filed over various traffic violations, SP Gunasekara added.