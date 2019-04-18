Prevailing showery condition expected to continue

-

Due to an atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue with severe lightning activities, the Meteorology Department says.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

SEA AREAS:

Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar and Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.