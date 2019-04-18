Fire breaks out at paper mill in Pannipitiya

-

A fire has erupted inside a paper mill in Pannipitiya area at around 2.30 a.m. this morning (18).

The factory is located in front of the Sri Devram Maha Viharaya in Pannipitiya.

It is reported that the fire at the four-storey paper mill has not been doused as of yet.

The fire brigades of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council and Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council are jointly working on curbing the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be uncovered.