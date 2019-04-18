Pakistan defense delegation visits Navy HQ

-

A delegation of Pakistan National Defense University, headed by Air Commodore Mustapa Anwar visited Naval Headquarters, yesterday (17th April), stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, the delegation of Pakistan NDU who are on a study tour in Sri Lanka, which is comprised of 17 senior officers and headed by Air Commodore Mustapa Anwar, visited Naval Headquarters, yesterday. The Pakistan officials met Chief of Staff of the Navy Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasinghe and held cordial discussions. Mementos were also exchanged to signify the occasion.

Thereafter, a cordial discussion between the Pakistan delegation and senior officers of SL Navy took place and Sri Lankan officers were educated by the Pakistan delegation about their studies. Further, Sri Lankan officers educated the delegation on training activities of the SL Navy while discussing matters of mutual interest.

Director General Personnel, Rear Admiral Meril Sudarshana, Director General Training, Rear Admiral Nandana Jayarathna, Director Naval Operations Commodore Sanjeewa Dias, Defence Advisor of the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, Cornel Sajahd Ali and senior officers from the Naval Headquarters attended this discussion.