The cousin brother of Makandure Madush who was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (17) has been produced before the Negombo Magistrate, today (18).

Nilan Romesh Samarasinghe, the cousin of drug kingpin Makandure Madush, was arrested along with Madush and other Sri Lankans, at a party involving drugs in Dubai.

Samarasinghe and 5 others were deported from Dubai yesterday when they were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the airport.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities were also taken into custody at this party thrown by Madush.