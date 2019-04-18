Nadeemal Perera arrives at CID HQ

-

Singer Amal Perera’s son Nadeemal Perera has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters this morning (18) to record a statement.

On February 5th, singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera were taken into the custody of Dubai Police along with the notorious underworld leader “Makandure Madush” at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities were also arrested at this party thrown by Madush.

Dubai Police had later confirmed no narcotic substances were found in Nadeemal’s blood samples.

The 24-year-old youth, who is also a popular singer in the country, was previously interrogated by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) when he was deported from Dubai on March 27.

He was later released after being questioned for over seven hours at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).