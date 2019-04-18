Sri Lankan World Cup squad announced?
April 18, 2019 01:06 pm
Sri Lankan team for the ICC World Cup 2019 has reportedly been announced.
It was also reported that former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal was removed from the ODI squad.
Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne was appointed Sri Lanka’s ODI captain yesterday (17) and he is to lead the team during their campaign in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.
Accordingly, the Sri Lankan team for the upcoming World Cup is as follows:
Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain)
Lasith Malinga
Thisara Perera
Kusal Janith Perera
Dhananjaya de Silva
Kusal Mendis
Isuru Udana
Milinda Siriwardhane
Avishka Fernando
Jeewan Mendis
Lahiru Thirimanne
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
Kasun Rajitha
Suranga Lakmal