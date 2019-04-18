SLC announces squad for World Cup 2019

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the ICC World Cup 2019 squad a short while ago.

Chief Selector of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Asantha de Mel, speaking at the SLC press conference, announced the Sri Lankan squad.

SLC Chairman Shammi Silva commented that the composition of the team is up to par.

Dimuth Karunaratne has been selected the captain of the team, however, the SLC Chief Selector stated that a vice-captain has not been selected for the team and the position is kept open.

The composition of the Sri Lankan team for the ICC World Cup 2019 is as follows:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain)

Avishka Fernando

Lahiru Thirimanne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews

Dhananjaya de Silva

Jeffery Vandersay

Thisara Perera

Lasith Malinga

Isuru Udana

Suranga Lakmal

Nuwan Pradeep

Jeewan Mendis

Milinda Siriwardhane

Meanwhile, four standby players have been added to the team;

Oshada Fernando

Angelo Perera

Kasun Rajitha

Wanindu Hasaranga