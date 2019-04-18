SLC announces squad for World Cup 2019
April 18, 2019 02:18 pm
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the ICC World Cup 2019 squad a short while ago.
Chief Selector of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Asantha de Mel, speaking at the SLC press conference, announced the Sri Lankan squad.
SLC Chairman Shammi Silva commented that the composition of the team is up to par.
Dimuth Karunaratne has been selected the captain of the team, however, the SLC Chief Selector stated that a vice-captain has not been selected for the team and the position is kept open.
The composition of the Sri Lankan team for the ICC World Cup 2019 is as follows:
Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain)
Avishka Fernando
Lahiru Thirimanne
Kusal Janith Perera
Kusal Mendis
Angelo Mathews
Dhananjaya de Silva
Jeffery Vandersay
Thisara Perera
Lasith Malinga
Isuru Udana
Suranga Lakmal
Nuwan Pradeep
Jeewan Mendis
Milinda Siriwardhane
Meanwhile, four standby players have been added to the team;
Oshada Fernando
Angelo Perera
Kasun Rajitha
Wanindu Hasaranga