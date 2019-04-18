Accomplice of Dematagoda Sudda arrested with heroin

April 18, 2019   05:01 pm

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person transporting 5 kilograms of heroin on a motorcycle at Makola Y-Junction area in Kiribathgoda.

The officers of the STF had seized the suspect and the motorcycle at around 12.30 pm this afternoon (18) based on a tip-off received by them.

The arrestee is a 28-year-old from Kiribathgoda-Kelaniya area named Samaraweera Arachchige Jeewan Perera, stated the Police.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested person had been instructed by the infamous drug smuggler named ‘Dematagoda Sudda’, who is currently imprisoned.

The suspect is to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

