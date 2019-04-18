Train derailments in Fort and Polgahawela cause delays

-

A train derailment between the Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations causing delays on the mainlines stated the Railway Control Room.

According to the Maradana Railway Station that a train had derailed between the two stations this morning (18) and the situation has not yet been cleared.

This may cause a delay in all train scheduled to run today, further stated the Station.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the trains due to commence the journey from the Colombo Fort Station will commence their journey from the Maradana Railway Station.

Meanwhile, another train derailment has occurred at the Polgahawela Railway Station, stated the Railway Control Room.

Reportedly, train delays are caused as trains are operated on a single line between Polgahawela and Alawwa.