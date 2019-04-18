Eight state institutes ordered to provide proper access to special needs people

-

The Supreme Court has ordered eight state institutions including ministries to provide special access to persons with special needs.

The Supreme Court trial at bar issued this order, today (18), considering a petition submitted by Dr. Ajith Perera.

The Court has concluded that the fundamental rights of persons with special needs have been violated by denying them the opportunity to obtain proper access to institutions.

The Court ordered the institutions to act in accordance with the regulation passed in 2006 with this regard and pointed out that it is possible to file legal action against the institutions at magistrate’s court over failure to comply with these regulations.

The order has been issued on the Ministry of Social Services and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ministry of Urban Affairs and Western Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Housing and Constructions, Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms, the Tourism Ministry, and Urban Development Authority.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court ordered the government to pay an amount of Rs. 50,000 to the petitioner Dr. Ajith Perera as court charges, stated the Ada Derana reporter.