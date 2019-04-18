Solar power generation plan to save Rs 266 bn in 5 years?

April 18, 2019   09:40 pm

The Solar Industries Association SL has presented a cost-effective long term solar power generation solution they have come up with to the current power crisis.

A press conference was held in Colombo today (18) to brief the media with this regard.

A member of the Association, speaking at the occasion, stated that according to the power generation plan proposed by their association, the country could save Rs 266 billion within five years.

He further stated that the authorities have not proposed a permanent solution to the electricity crisis.

