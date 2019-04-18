One dead, another injured in leopard attack at Kumana

-

A person has been killed in a leopard attack at the Kumana Wildlife Sanctuary, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The attack had, reportedly, occurred at around 4 pm this evening (18).

Another person is also reported critically injured and hospitalized from the leopard attack.

The deceased is identified as a tractor driver named Ravichandran who had been working at an ongoing construction site at the Park.

The injured person had arrived at the scene of the attack with several wildlife officers when he, too, was attacked by the leopard.

He is currently receiving treatment at Ampara Hospital, according to Ada Derana reporter.