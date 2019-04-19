Millinocket and Spruance arrive in Hambantota

-

US Naval ships USNS ‘Millinocket’ and USS ‘Spruance’ arrived at the port of Hambantota, today (18), to participate in the annual naval exercise “Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise (CARAT)-2019.

Upon their arrival, the two ships were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions. Director Naval Operations Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and Naval Advisor to the US embassy in Sri Lanka Lieutenant Commander Brian Padge were also present on this occasion.

The 103m long USNS ‘Millinocket’ has a displacement of 2362 tons while 155.3m long USS ‘Spruance’ has a displacement capacity of 9580 tons.

This exercise will be conducted in two phases as inshore and offshore exercises and SLNS Sayurala and SLNS Samudura of Sri Lanka Navy are scheduled to be joined in the exercise, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The main objective of the exercise is to strengthen maritime security and cooperation. It is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation through small boat handling, Diving exercises, Anti-terrorist operations, Community welfare activities, sports, and social services.