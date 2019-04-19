Mangala meets UN chief in New York

-

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who is in New York to represent Sri Lanka at the Financing for Development Forum of the UN Economic and Social Council, has called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.

“Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the commitment of the UN to continue to support the people of Sri Lanka including in the reconciliation and sustainable development agenda, ” the minister tweeted following the meeting.

Minister Samaraweera had also met the Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta H. Fore, and discussed matters related to financing for Early Childhood Development (ECD).

At the invitation of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office, the Minister also participated in an interactive dialogue with representatives of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

He was joined by the Secretary-General of the Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms (SCRM) Mano Tittawella, Chairperson of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) Saliya Pieris, and the Chairperson of the Office for Reparations Dhara Wijayatilake.

Samaraweera updated the UN’s Peacebuilding Commission on the country’s progress in peacebuilding and reconciliation.

Briefing the UN Peacebuilding Commission regarding the peacebuilding and transitional justice processes taking place in the country, the minister said development begins with Reconciliation and that Reconciliation is essential for Sri Lanka to realise its vision of a stable, peaceful, reconciled and prosperous nation, for everyone.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Ms. Hanaa Singer, stated that the UN in Sri Lanka is committed to doing its upmost to ensure that the system stands strong on its mandate to protect human rights, in line with the principles and obligations of the UN Charter, Treaties, Resolutions.