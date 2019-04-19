CCD arrests suspect deported from Dubai

-

One of the two suspects detained after being deported from Dubai yesterday, Mohamd Afradi Mohamed Inham, has been taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The suspect in question, who was arrested at the party organized by drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai and deported to Sri Lanka with another suspect, was arrested by the CCD this morning (19).

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the 22-year-old suspect is a resident of Salamulla in Kolonnawa.

Meanwhile the other suspect deported with him, Piyal Pushpakumara Rajapaksa, has been released following further interrogation by police officers.

The two suspects had arrived in the country in the wee hours of yesterday (18), onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight.

They were detained by the Immigration and Emigration officers at the airport and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the State Intelligence Service (SIS) for questioning.