Motorcyclist killed by train at Ja-Ela

Motorcyclist killed by train at Ja-Ela

April 19, 2019   11:56 am

-

One person has died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Tudella, Ja-Ela.

The motorcyclist had attempted to pass through the crossing when he had come into contact with the oncoming train, traveling from Chilaw to Colombo Fort, last evening.

The deceased is a 43-year-old man from Tudella, Ja-Ela.

Residents in the area say that such accidents frequently occur at that location due to the absence of a protective gate at the railway crossing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories