Motorcyclist killed by train at Ja-Ela

One person has died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Tudella, Ja-Ela.

The motorcyclist had attempted to pass through the crossing when he had come into contact with the oncoming train, traveling from Chilaw to Colombo Fort, last evening.

The deceased is a 43-year-old man from Tudella, Ja-Ela.

Residents in the area say that such accidents frequently occur at that location due to the absence of a protective gate at the railway crossing.