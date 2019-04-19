Body of youth who drowned at Galabada Ella recovered

Body of youth who drowned at Galabada Ella recovered

April 19, 2019   03:37 pm

-

A group of Navy divers today recovered a body of a youth who went missing after falling into the Galabada Ella at Nawalapitiya.

Upon receipt information to the Naval Headquarters from the Nawalapitiya Police yesterday about a youth who had fallen into the Galabada Ella in Nawalapitiya, a diving team comprising six naval personnel had rushed to the location to find the missing person. 

After a strenuous effort, the Navy divers managed to retrieve the body of the youth lying underwater, the navy media unit said.

The deceased has been identified as a 19 year old male from the Gampola area. The body was subsequently handed over to the Nawalapitiya Police for onward investigations.

