Body of youth who drowned at Galabada Ella recovered

A group of Navy divers today recovered a body of a youth who went missing after falling into the Galabada Ella at Nawalapitiya.

Upon receipt information to the Naval Headquarters from the Nawalapitiya Police yesterday about a youth who had fallen into the Galabada Ella in Nawalapitiya, a diving team comprising six naval personnel had rushed to the location to find the missing person.

After a strenuous effort, the Navy divers managed to retrieve the body of the youth lying underwater, the navy media unit said.

The deceased has been identified as a 19 year old male from the Gampola area. The body was subsequently handed over to the Nawalapitiya Police for onward investigations.