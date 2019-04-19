-

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa claims that the incumbent government is unable to even open the new hospitals which were constructed by his government.

He said that even though it has been 4 years since it was constructed, but the government has still not been able to declare open the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.

“After I made it, they can’t even open it. The same thing happened with the Hambantota Hospital. We make it and give, they can’t even put in the equipment and beds and open it,” he said, speaking to reporters in Nuwara Eliya this morning (19).