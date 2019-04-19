Govt cant even declare open the hospitals built by me - Mahinda

Govt cant even declare open the hospitals built by me - Mahinda

April 19, 2019   04:32 pm

-

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa claims that the incumbent government is unable to even open the new hospitals which were constructed by his government.

He said that even though it has been 4 years since it was constructed, but the government has still not been able to declare open the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.

“After I made it, they can’t even open it. The same thing happened with the Hambantota Hospital. We make it and give, they can’t even put in the equipment and beds and open it,” he said, speaking to reporters in Nuwara Eliya this morning (19).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories