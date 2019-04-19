Sri Lanka wants to revisit FTA with Pakistan - envoy

-

Sri Lankan Consul General in Karachi, G L Gnanatheva has said that Sri Lanka wants to revisit Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan due to some concerns and would be deliberated soon.

He expressed hope that trade volume with Pakistan would increase in coming years.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Gnanatheva said that there are a lot of opportunities for Pakistani investor in Sri Lanka especially in industrial sector of the country.

He said that exports to Sri Lanka from Pakistan in pharmaceutical and construction goods were increasing and could be expended more.

While responding to a question, he said that India had closed its air space and due to this Sri Lankan flight operation to Pakistan has stopped since weeks. He said that Sri Lanka has reached India on diplomatic level and the issue would be resolved soon.

President KATI, Danish Khan said that Sri Lanka is a friendly country and have a good trade relation. He urged to explore opportunities of mutual benefits of the both countries in trade, business and especially tourism sector.

Source: Business Recorder

-Agencies