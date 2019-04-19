Suspect arrested with over 1kg of heroin in Wattala

April 19, 2019   05:59 pm

A suspect has been arrested while in possession of over one kilogram of heroin at Dikowita in Wattala.

Police said that the 35-year-old suspect was arrested with a haul of 1kg and 37g of heroin at around 2.30 p.m. today (19).

Police said that a raid was carried out in the Dikowita area based on information received by Wattala Police.

The suspect in question was arrested while he started running with a parcel in his hand upon spotting the police officers. The drugs were found inside the parcel.

The arrested suspect, Suranga Sujeewa Alwis, 35, is slated to be produced at court. 

