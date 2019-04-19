-

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga today hit out at the Sri Lanka Cricket’s Chairman of selectors for interfering with the sport in the country while also expressing his dissatisfaction with the squad selected for the upcoming World Cup.

The former Sri Lankan World Cup winning captain said that people who have not even played cricket are trying to teach the country’s national level players how to play the sport.

Ranatunga said that the Sports Minister should instruct the cricket administration to step aside and allow the players to play the game.

He said that the Sports Minister will have to take strict decisions if he loves this sport.