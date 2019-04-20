High possibility for afternoon thundershowers

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

Light showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.