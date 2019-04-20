Two nabbed with Rs 3.5 million in cash

-

Police have arrested two individuals along with over Rs 3.5 million in cash in the Weediyawatta area on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

Police said the suspects were arrested as they were unable to explain how they came into possession of the large sum of cash.

Officers attached to the Weragula Police Station had carried out a search of vehicles traveling on the Colombo-Kandy main road on Thursday night.

During this operation, the officers had searched two individuals who were traveling in a three-wheeler and found more than Rs 3.5 million in cash in their possession.

However, when the police officers questioned them as to how they had come into the possession of the cash, the suspects had been unable to answer and given contradictory statements.

As a result of this, the two suspects were taken into custody for further investigations, police said.