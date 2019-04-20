Four members of same family critical in three-wheeler crash

April 20, 2019   01:02 pm

-

Four members of the same family were critically wounded in an accident involving a three-wheeler at Urawatta in Ambalangoda.

The accident had taken place at around 5.30 p.m. last evening when the three-wheeler had veered off the road and toppled before crashing into the wall of house on the a roadside.

A father, mother, daughter and son of the same family were traveling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident while they have been admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital with critical injuries.

The accident had taken place when the family was on their way back home to Ambalangoda following a pilgrimage to Kataragama.

Residents in the area say that 3 similar accidents have taken place in the recent past at the same location of this accident and that more could occur if the road is not fixed.

Ambalangoda Police is investigating the incident.

